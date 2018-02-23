Two East Mountain gas stations robbed at gunpoint

Shell gas station in Sandia Park that was robbed at gun point
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday afternoon, two gas stations along New Mexico 14 were robbed at gunpoint.

“It’s tough for a guy who’s running a convenience store and a gas station to have to put up with something like that,” said East Mountain resident Jason Hall.

The gas stations that were robbed are the Sandia Park Shell and the Cedar Crest Chevron.

KRQE News 13 asked to interview both store managers but the owners would not allow it.

However, employees and witnesses say the same man robbed both gas stations within minutes of each other.

This comes just two weeks after a deadly gas station robbery in Edgewood.

“I can honestly say, no, I have not heard of this happening in the East Mountains before,” said Ruben Baca, the Executive Director for New Mexico Petroleum Marketing Association.

Baca says all employees in this situation did exactly what they were supposed to do.

“You don’t make eye contact you give them whatever they want to get them out of the store and that’s what happened,” said Baca.

Baca worries that this crime could be spilling into the East Mountains from Albuquerque because rural areas generally make easier targets.

“They’re isolated and they are usually next to the highway where they can get in and get out real quick and that’s what they look for,” said Baca.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both armed robberies.

A spokesperson told KRQE News 13 this is an ongoing investigation and would not say if there are any suspects.

East Mountain residents worry that this could continue to happen.

“If it’s happened a couple times it could happen more times,” said East Mountain resident Eric Denniston.

