The sounds of live bagpipes signal the impending ShamRock Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nothing evokes a yearning for all things Celtic like the sound of live bagpipes, and today they’re announcing the impending ShamRock N Roll fun run!

The annual NM ShamRock Fest will be held at the Balloon Museum on Saturday, March 17, and among the many activities will be the ShamRock N Roll fun run. Organizers are encouraging ShamRock N Roll participants to dress up in their best and greenest costumes. Costumes will be judged at the conclusion of 5K awards ceremony. Prizes will be awarded for the best St. Patrick’s Day dressed Male, Female, and Kids Costume. Registration includes a free t-shirt, beer coupon, race refreshments and plenty of swag from local businesses and restaurants.

Returning to the NM ShamRock Fest is All Fun, No Run Zero K (0.0 mile) promising attendees the shortest race of their life. A Zero K race is designed for those individuals who wish to have fun without the run. You start where you finish and finish where you start.

The NM ShamRock Fest will feature Celtic music and dance, engaging activities, poetry readings, arts & crafts, face painting, bounce houses, circus performers and more. Tasty food selections, artisan vendors, hands-on demonstrations and interactive displays will provide fun and entertainment for everyone. Guinness beer, wine and spirits will be available for purchase by those with a valid ID.

For more information, visit the balloon events website.