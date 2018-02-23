Santa Fe police investigate students, parents in high school basketball brawl

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yet another heated high school sporting event turned ugly now has police investigating both students and parents.

This time, it was at the end of a comeback playoff basketball game in Santa Fe and caught on camera.

The Thursday night game in Santa Fe between the St. Michael’s Horsemen and the Las Vegas Robertson Cardinals ended with parents screaming at teenagers and people running toward a fight that spilled out of a high school gym.

“It’s a shame,” said Rick Reynolds, who was at the game inside the St. Michael’s High School gymnassium.

“It shouldn’t get to that point,” said Joe, another parent of a St. Michael’s student who was at the game.

Hundreds of students and parents were at the game that was part of the District 2-4A boys basketball playoff tournament.

Heading into the second half of the fourth quarter, the Robertson Cardinals were ahead by 11 points.

“It was a really great game in a lot of ways,” said Reynolds.

In the final six minutes on home court, St. Michael’s managed to comeback from behind to tie the game, then win in regulation.

“At the very end, there was a big momentum shift, said Reynolds.

At the end of the game, some fans noticed a player for the Robertson Cardinals reacting to the loss. After taking part in the standard “good game” handshakes, the Cardinals player removed his jersey and walking alone through the center of the basketball court.

“To me that was kind of the beginning of everything,” said Reynolds, who saw the events unfold.

A cell phone video captured from the crowd and shared online shows the shirtless Cardinal player flipping off St. Michael’s fans as he walked out of the gym.

That same player came back seconds later and ran into the stands.

“Then I saw a lot of really bad sportsmanship,” said Reynolds.

Even with several security guards on hand inside the gym, a fight erupted in the corwd and spilled out into the gym.

911 dispatch records indicate that both students and parents were involved in the rumble.

“It was mostly the parents out of control,” said Reynolds.

“‘I’ve coached high school sports and I understand the frustrations that happen, you know, I think it was both sides at fault, completely 100 percent,” said Joe.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the scuffle or exactly what happened. However, Santa Fe Police say school surveillance cameras captured some of the fight. Police are now reviewing that footage to see if anyone should face charges.

For parents like Reynolds, it’s concerning to see yet another high school sporting event boil over.

“How can we expect our kids to grow up and be good sports when our parents are flying out of the stands ready to start a fight at the drop of a hat?” asked Reynolds.

The New Mexico Athletics Association told KRQE News 13 Friday that it is investigating the incident. The NMAA could suspend any players or coaches who may have been involved from future games. The NMAA refused to release any information about its investigation.

This is at least the third fight parents and students have been a part of in New Mexico in 2018 alone. On January 25, a fight broke out in the parking lot following a basketball game between the Cibola Cougars and the Volcano Vista Hawks.

On February 17, parents got into a fist fight in the stands during a state wrestling tournament.

