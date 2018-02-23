Rio Rancho first responders ask citizens to vote on public safety bond

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- First responders in one part of the metro will be forced to drive old and over-used vehicles as they respond to calls throughout the city.

Rio Rancho voters can change that by saying yes to a public safety bond. If they do, that means property taxes will go up, but the deputy fire chief says it’s worth it.

Some fire trucks are older than some of the firefighters driving them. That’s what Deputy Chief Paul Bearce says Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue is faced with every day as they respond to emergency calls.

“The federal government won’t allow you to purchase these anymore because it’s dangerous to have a firefighter riding like that,” said Bearce.

The tanker truck is 29 years old and sits at Rio Rancho’s main station because it’s deemed not safe to use.

In the past, it would transport water to areas rural parts of the city where you won’t find a fire hydrant. It’s a crucial piece of equipment needed to save lives and property.

These days, they must call for help from other agencies, like Corrales or Sandoval County, and use their tanker which can cost them precious time.

“Time is very, very important when we are talking about a fire. Fire grows exponentially in a matter of minutes. If we don’t get enough water on it, it’s going to grow and obviously, it can spread to other structures,” said Bearce.

Two examples are the Encino Fire back in June that burned over 1,200 acres and a recent house fire in January on Chacon. The Sandoval County stepped in to help with the Encino Fire and Corrales crews used their tanker to help with the January house fire.

Bearce says they also need to replace a ladder truck from 1996, a fire engine with nearly 130,000 miles on it, and an ambulance that is out of service.

“We can just keep throwing bad money after bad money but eventually we aren’t going to be able to fix these anymore and have to start taking units out of service,” said Bearce.

Bearce says the money they need to get the new life-saving vehicles is now in the hands of voters and says they must say yes to a public safety bond on the ballot.

The public safety bond would also go towards providing money for new police cruisers.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Ron Vigil says most of their vehicles have more than 100,000 miles on them.

The funds would help provide the department with 50 new cars.

“With the 50 new vehicles, we will be able to put out on the road, our officers are able to arrive safely, operate new current equipment that has features like airbags, side curtain airbags, that some of these older vehicles aren’t equipped with,” said Vigil.

There hasn’t been a public safety bond in 20 years.

