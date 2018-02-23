Reward offered for help identifying Clovis gun thief

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a reward being offered for the suspect in a gun robbery in eastern New Mexico.

They are searching for the person who stole six firearms from a gun shop in Clovis.

Back in January, the Clovis Police Department responded to an alarm at Martin Enterprise and found the door shattered and two guns stolen.

Then on Feb. 15, police responded to another alarm at the same place. This time, there was a man and a woman and they stole four more guns.

Investigators believe the man caught on video is the same person responsible in both cases.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward.

