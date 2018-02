LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – PETA is offering a hefty award for information on the driver who ran over a family’s dog.

Last week, a stranger in a black Camaro was caught on camera hitting the Curry family’s dog, Jude.

Security footage showed Jude trying to get back up, and the Camaro just driving away.

To get justice for Jude, the family offered a $1,000 reward for any information on the driver.

This week PETA stepped in to help, beefing up the reward to $6,000.

