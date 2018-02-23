Open community ‘megaband jam; offers fun opportunity for all skill levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Open community “megaband jam” offers a fun and inclusive opportunity for all skill levels and they’re gearing up for a jam this weekend!

“The Albuquerque Megaband” is an open community band which provides an opportunity for musicians to get together and play acoustic string band music. Megaband practices are held on the second Saturday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. at Apple Mountain Music, 10301 Comanche Rd. NE (www.applemtnmusic.com/), and every fourth Sunday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Winning Coffee Co., 111 Harvard SE, (http://www.winningcoffeeco.com/) Please join us!

For more information, visit the Folkmads website.