NYPD leaders advise Albuquerque Police on lowering crime rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are working to tackle the city’s growing crime problem, and they are looking to the biggest city in the county to do it- New York City.

“NYPD has achieved drastic crime reduction over the last 25 years. The largest city in the country has had highs and lows, and in general, New York sees problems before the rest of us and fixes them before the rest of us,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

New APD Chief Mike Geier has spent the last week with NYPD leadership, letting them look into the department and give them advice on how to fight crime and improve the department.

There was an emphasis on neighborhood policing, getting officers onto streets to work with the public.

Over the past 35 years, NYPD has seen an 85 percent reduction in the homicide rate and a 75 percent reduction overall in crime.

“One of the most urgent, as you know, is the shortage of officers. We are down 200 and it makes a difference in how we approach a job. We have to work smarter not harder, struggling property crime violent reached records in homicide auto theft areas don’t want to be number one in,” said Chief Geier.

The chief says that to this point, Albuquerque has failed to fulfill changes ordered by the Department of Justice, namely changing APD’s culture and moving toward community policing, something they want to change under the new leadership.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps