New Mexico puts breaks on four-day school schedules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico is threatening to cut off funding at schools that try and switch to a four-day week as the practice has spread to more than 40 percent of public school districts across the state.

State education officials and lawmakers say it’s not clear that students and working families are helped by fewer, longer school days and want to gather more research. States nationwide increasingly are providing flexibility in school scheduling that can open the door to four-day weeks.

New Mexico lawmakers have placed a moratorium on additional four-day school schedules within a budget bill. Republican Gov. Susan Martinez has until March 7 to act on the proposal.

Superintendents in far-flung districts say four-day weeks are key tool for attracting talented teachers to schools with limited financial resources.