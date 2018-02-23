New Mexico high school graduation rate holds steady

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The percentage of New Mexico students who graduate high school is holding steady at 71 percent.

Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski announced new graduation data Friday, saying he was particularly encouraged by the notable leap among Hispanic students over the last several years.

He said the graduation rate for Hispanic students was less than 60 percent in 2011. That continued its upward trajectory in 2017 and now stands at nearly 71 percent.

Ruszkowski said the bar has been raised over the years and that New Mexico’s students and families are responding.

The state has long ranked near the bottom when it comes to the number of students who finish high school. New Mexico marked an all-time high after the 2016 school year when it first recorded an overall 71 percent graduation rate.