New Mexico District Attorney secretary asks for favor during DWI stop

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A secretary for a New Mexico District Attorney tried to ask for a favor during a DWI stop.

A State Police officer spotted Pamela Clark driving with one headlight, running a stop sign.

He caught up with her as she pulled into her driveway.

After about ten minutes of talking and testing, she told him she worked in the district attorney’s office and asked him to let her go.

“I’m asking you to let me go back into my home,” says Clark.

“You know it don’t work like that,” responds the officer. “It do not work like that.”

Clark admitted she was coming from the Elk’s lodge.

She blew a .14, almost double the legal limit. She also had an expired license.

