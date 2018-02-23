Two weak storm systems will push through northern New Mexico this weekend. The storms will dump light snow across the northern high terrain. Here in the Albuquerque area we will have gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures. Another storm system will move on Wednesday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
