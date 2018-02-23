Map: Social Media School Threats Made This Past Week in NM

Since the school shooting in Florida, there have been many school threats circulating social media throughout New Mexico and the nation.

Below is a map of reported school shootings threats that have been made during the week of Feb. 19-23 in New Mexico.

Map Legend: 
Red: Arrests have been made
Grey: Police investigate threats

New Mexico School Shooting Threats: February 19-23

Cibola High School Albuquerque
Albuquerque High School Albuquerque
Rio Rancho High School Rio Rancho
Volcano Vista High School Albuquerque
Belen High School Belen
Los Lunas High School Los Lunas
Las Cruces High School Las Cruces
Española Valley High School Española
Alamogordo High School Alamogordo
Kirtland Central High School Farmington
Tibbetts Middle School Farmington
Dugan-Tarango Middle School Lordsburg
Carlsbad High School Carlsbad
Grants High School Grants
Los Alamitos Middle School Grants

