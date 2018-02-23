Map: Social Media School Threats Made This Past Week in NM

Since the school shooting in Florida, there have been many school threats circulating social media throughout New Mexico and the nation.
Below is a map of reported school shootings threats that have been made during the week of Feb. 19-23 in New Mexico.
Map Legend:
Red: Arrests have been made
Grey: Police investigate threats
New Mexico School Shooting Threats: February 19-23
|Cibola High School
|Albuquerque
|Albuquerque High School
|Albuquerque
|Rio Rancho High School
|Rio Rancho
|Volcano Vista High School
|Albuquerque
|Belen High School
|Belen
|Los Lunas High School
|Los Lunas
|Las Cruces High School
|Las Cruces
|Española Valley High School
|Española
|Alamogordo High School
|Alamogordo
|Kirtland Central High School
|Farmington
|Tibbetts Middle School
|Farmington
|Dugan-Tarango Middle School
|Lordsburg
|Carlsbad High School
|Carlsbad
|Grants High School
|Grants
|Los Alamitos Middle School
|Grants