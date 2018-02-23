Los Alamitos Middle School, Grants High closed Friday after school threat

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico schools are closed Friday after a school shooting threat.

Two students are now being interviewed over the school shooting threat found written in a bathroom at Grants High School.

Classes are canceled at the high school and at Los Alamitos Middle School, which is nearby.

The Grants-Cibola County Schools superintendent says the recommendations to close came directly from the FBI and Cibola County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cibola County Sheriff says they were alerted to that threat written on a urinal Thursday afternoon.

Deputies immediately responded to the school.

The threat has since spread on social media as well.

The sheriff’s office says they will have patrols surrounding the elementary schools Friday, which will remain open.

They did not say why Los Alamitos Middle School would be closed.

School districts and police departments around the state are dealing with many threats like this one.

The second threat of violence is also circulating once more on Snapchat against Los Lunas Schools. Police say this time there is no specific school targeted.

Detectives are working with other local agencies and with Snapchat to identify the source of the threats.

