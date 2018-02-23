Lobo baseball hangs a second straight loss on visiting Central Michigan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How do you follow up a 20 run performance? How about a 6-0 nothing shutout. Ray Birmingham and his Lobos hung a second consecutive loss on Central Michigan Friday night at Santa Ana Star Field.

Lobos pitcher Justin Slaten struck out 8 and gave up only three hits over 7 innings of work. His teammates gave him plenty of fun support to get the win. Danny Collier and former Rio Rancho Rams star Garrett Gouldsmith drove in two runs each. The Lobos can win the series with a victory Saturday. Game time at Santa Ana Star Field is 2pm.