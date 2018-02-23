Lesbian couple says martial arts teacher discriminated against them, kicked son out of class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman says her son’s martial arts teacher kicked him out of class after finding out she’s a married lesbian.

A rock painted with the words “PRAISE GOD” sits outside Silent Thunder Martial Arts on Jackson Street near San Mateo and Central. It’s a message that Jamie Trujillo has no problem with, given she got married in a church.

However, the owner of Silent Thunder Martial Arts, a man known as Master Mokurai, had a problem with her.

Trujillo says her ex-husband found a one month free class pass to take their 6-year-old son there. The ex-husband took the boy to one lesson, and when Trujillo took him to the next earlier this week, she brought her wife along.

The free lessons abruptly stopped when she introduced her wife to Master Mokurai, she says.

“He said, ‘We’re a monastery. We worship God here. That goes against what God teaches.’ And then he looked at my son, addressed him by name and told him, ‘What your mother is doing is wrong,'” she said.

The couple was confused and shocked.

“My wife and I were very dumbfounded. It actually took us a few minutes to realize that he wasn’t joking,” Trujillo said.

They tried to argue against his logic and say Master Mokurai became irate and told them to get out.

“It’s not even about whether he agrees or disagrees with homosexuality. We’re all entitled to our beliefs. What matters is that he was actively wanting my son to dislike me, disrespect me,” she said.

Trujillo took to Facebook to leave a negative review of the business. Silent Thunder Martial Arts responded and stood its ground, saying in part, “Self-defense begins with wholesomeness.”

The Facebook page has since come down.

KRQE News 13 went to the business to talk to Master Mokurai on Friday, but the doors were locked. We knocked. A man eventually came out and locked the doors behind him, but refused to speak to us.

KRQE News 13 also called the business phone number and left a voicemail. No one has returned those calls.

“If his beliefs and his quest for wholesomeness and enlightenment, what he’s actually doing is spreading hate, which is very dangerous to next generation,” Trujillo said.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it’s quite possible that Silent Thunder Martial Arts is violating the state’s Human Rights Act, which protects consumers regardless of their sexual orientation, race, religion, etc.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened in New Mexico. In 2006, a local photographer refused to take pictures for a same sex couple, citing religious beliefs. The state Supreme Court ruled that the photographer violated the Human Rights Act.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps