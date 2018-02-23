Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s in most locales under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will warm a few degrees above Thursday with temps well into the 50s, 60s and 70s across the area. Breezy to windy conditions out of the southwest will be the precursor to our next quick-hitting storm. By this evening, scattered snow showers will develop over northern and western NM — favoring west-facing slopes. Snow potential: 3″-6″.

— WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect 5PM Friday to 5AM Saturday for portions of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado for accumulating snow — 3″-5″ possible.

— HIGH WIND WATCH in effect Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for portions of east-central, southern and southeast New Mexico for strong southwest winds 25-40mph.

SATURDAY: A handful of snow showers will linger over northern and northwestern NM early morning before clearing through the day. Expect much colder temperatures across the region as highs drop to the 30s, 40s and 50s behind a cold front. Despite a bit of clearing in the afternoon, yet another quick-hitting storm will move into the northwest late Saturday into Sunday morning. With a track a bit further north and not quite as much moisture, projected snow totals will be a bit lower than Friday’s storm with only 1″-4″ possible in the high country.

SUNDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will continue with a mostly to partly sunny sky overhead. Afternoon highs will still be on the cool side with afternoon highs in the upper 40s in the ABQ-metro.