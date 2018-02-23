Jellyfish chips could be snack of the future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jellyfish chips may soon be coming to a convenience store near you.

A group of Danish scientists recently created a process that turns jellyfish into crispy chips.

Historically, in order to turn jellyfish into something resembling a crunchy chip, you would need to have them marinate in salt for weeks.

However, now a team of biochemists has created a technique that turns the jellyfish into a crunchy chip within a few days.

They say jellyfish are healthy and rich in vitamin B-12, iron and magnesium.

