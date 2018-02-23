Fire crews respond to church fire in southeast Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of City of Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Department crews responded to a fire Friday morning at a church.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the structure. The church is located at 3715 Silver Ave. SE, which is the same church neighbors in the area have said has become a nuisance. 

The vacant property belongs to Chris Pino. 

Firefighters located the fire in the basement area and extinguished it within 30 mins. AFD says the damage was contained to the basement area.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s