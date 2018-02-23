Fire crews respond to church fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Department crews responded to a fire Friday morning at a church.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the structure. The church is located at 3715 Silver Ave. SE, which is the same church neighbors in the area have said has become a nuisance.

The vacant property belongs to Chris Pino.

Firefighters located the fire in the basement area and extinguished it within 30 mins. AFD says the damage was contained to the basement area.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

