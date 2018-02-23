February 23rd Morning Rush: Two Cibola County schools closed Friday after school threat

1. Social media threats are prompting the closure of two schools in Cibola County. Grants High School and Los Alamitos Middle School are closed Friday after the FBI and the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office recommended the closures all based on the threats. Meanwhile, another threat of violence is circulating on social media once again against Los Lunas Schools. Police add no specific school is being targeted. Detectives are working with other local agencies and with Snapchat to identify the source of these threats.

Full Story: Los Alamitos Middle School, Grants High closed Friday after school threat

2. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s in most locales under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

3. The family of Mary Hawkes is disappointed after a team of special prosecutors recommend former Albuquerque Police Officer Jeremy Dear be cleared of any charges for killing the 19-year-old. Back in 2014, Dear claimed Hawkes, a suspected truck thief turned and pointed a gun at him before he gunned her down. Prosecutors say after reviewing the evidence, they cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that dear did not believe Hawkes posed a threat when he shot her. The family’s attorney calls the review a gross mischaracterization of the evidence. The final decision on whether to go forward with charges rests with District Attorney Raul Torrez.

Full Story: Former APD officer cleared in shooting death of Mary Hawkes

4. The search continues for a missing Kansas boy with family from New Mexico. Now his aunt from Albuquerque is concerned about her missing nephew. The stepmother of 5year-old Lucas Hernandez is waking up behind bars for child endangerment. On Saturday, she says she left Lucas in his room and fell asleep. When she woke up, she says he was nowhere to be found. KRQE News 13 called CYFD to see if they have been in contact with Kansas authorities but were told the department could not comment on the case.

Full Story: Albuquerque woman seeks answers after nephew’s disappearance

5. Summer isn’t too far away and teens in Albuquerque can start applying for seasonal summer jobs. The city is hiring for more than 800 positions. They include jobs with family and community services, parks and recreation, senior affairs and solid waste.

Full Story: City announces summer job program for teens

Morning’s Top Stories