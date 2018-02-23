Family says woman who caused fatal crash got off easy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an Albuquerque doctor killed in a crash says the woman who caused it got off easy.

Two years ago, Sara Casados was speeding when she slammed into 51-year-old Dr. Teodora Konstantinova’s car at a stop light. Then she took off running.

Friday, a jury found her guilty of careless driving, but not guilty of homicide by vehicle. A charge that would have sent her to prison for years.

“It’s sickening that someone can get away with something like this. I lost my mom. My grandma was here when my mom died. She lost a daughter,” Konstantinova’s son said.

Casados is facing a year-and-a-half behind bars and will be sentenced in May.

