Family says woman who caused fatal crash got off easy

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an Albuquerque doctor killed in a crash says the woman who caused it got off easy.

Two years ago, Sara Casados was speeding when she slammed into 51-year-old Dr. Teodora Konstantinova’s car at a stop light. Then she took off running.

Friday, a jury found her guilty of careless driving, but not guilty of homicide by vehicle. A charge that would have sent her to prison for years.

“It’s sickening that someone can get away with something like this. I lost my mom. My grandma was here when my mom died. She lost a daughter,” Konstantinova’s son said.

Casados is facing a year-and-a-half behind bars and will be sentenced in May.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s