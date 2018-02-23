Dona Ana County commissioner resigns amid allegations

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A southern New Mexico county commissioner has resigned following mounting pressure from state Democratic Party officials over sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Dona Ana County Commissioner John Vasquez submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, saying he needs to focus on his marriage, family and health.

A number of state elected officials called on Vasquez to step down after Democratic Party Vice Chair Neomi Martinez-Parra alleged she had been the target of “Vasquez’s inappropriate sexual misconduct.”

Vasquez also drew criticism last month for Facebook posts directed at a female community activist.

Vasquez has denied the sexual misconduct allegations.

The newspaper could not reach Vasquez for comment Thursday.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez will appoint someone to serve out Vasquez’s remaining term, which runs through 2020.

