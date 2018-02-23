District Tournament Semi Final Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All roads lead to the upcoming state basketball tournament next month. The district tournament semi finals saw the Cleveland Storm come from behind to beat Rio Rancho 87-73 in a boys district one match up of rivals.

The Storm earned a meeting with the regular season district champions Volcano Vista Hawks. The game has a 7:30 p.m. start time at Volcano Vista Saturday. In the district 4 boys semi final the Valley Vikings outlasted the West Mesa Mustangs 59-41.

Valley will meet regular season district champion Atrisco Heritage in the championship game. It will be played at Atrisco Heritage High School Saturday at 7 p.m.. La Cueva girls basketball will play in the district 2 championship game after defeating Clovis in the semi finals 62-43. La Cueva will meet regular season district champion Eldorado at Eldorado High School Saturday at 7 p.m.