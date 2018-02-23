Dexter the gentle Shepherd is KRQE’s precious ‘Pet of the Week’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KRQE’S Pet of the Week is a gentle and enchanting two-year-old Shepherd who is looking for a loving home.

NMDOG DEXTER is a two-year-old German Shepherd mix who is super sweet, despite a difficult puppy-hood. DEXTER was found running loose in Moriarty NM with a heavy chain around his neck. He was very skinny, dirty, and his chain was so tight it needed to be cut off. NMDOG provided him with the care he needed and the chance at a wonderful life as a treasured part of a family that he deserves. DEXTER has a lot of puppy energy and would do well in an active home. He gets along well with other dogs, as long as they are amicable to his rough and tumble play style. DEXTER is super smart and will do well in training and basic obedience. He already knows how to sit and shake! He loves to play fetch and will bring the ball back to “drop it”. Someone is going to be very lucky to add DEXTER to their home & family. He has a lot of love to give.

All NMDOGS are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. All have age appropriate vaccinations, have been Heartworm tested, dewormed, microchipped, placed on HW preventative and so much more. Each of our dogs receives a full medical and behavioral clearance prior to placement. Every NMDOG adoption includes a 7-week obedience class – we want our dogs and their people started off on the right “paw.”