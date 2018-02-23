DA wants lawmakers to make school shooting threats on social media a felony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a series of school shooting threats on social media across New Mexico, District Attorney Raul Torrez is calling on lawmakers to make those threats a serious crime.

Torrez says while the law addresses different types of threats, like bomb threats, it doesn’t cover if someone makes a threat gun violence in schools or other public places and doesn’t addresses threats made online.

Currently, if you are caught you’re charged with “interference with the educational process,” a petty misdemeanor. Torrez says it should be a felony.

“We need to make sure that the penalty matches the crime and I think right now given the level of fear, the level of concern that I know members of the community and parents have right now, it’s simply inadequate,” Torrez said.

