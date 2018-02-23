DA wants lawmakers to make school shooting threats on social media a felony

By Published: Updated:
Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez
Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a series of school shooting threats on social media across New Mexico, District Attorney Raul Torrez is calling on lawmakers to make those threats a serious crime.

Torrez says while the law addresses different types of threats, like bomb threats, it doesn’t cover if someone makes a threat gun violence in schools or other public places and doesn’t addresses threats made online.

Currently, if you are caught you’re charged with “interference with the educational process,” a petty misdemeanor. Torrez says it should be a felony.

“We need to make sure that the penalty matches the crime and I think right now given the level of fear, the level of concern that I know members of the community and parents have right now, it’s simply inadequate,” Torrez said.

To read his letter, click here. 

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s