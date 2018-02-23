City addresses issues with company responsible for ART buses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is addressing more issues with the company that is supposed to provide the buses for the ART project.

The original deadline for BYD to send all 20 ART buses was Oct. 4.

The company extended the deadline to Feb. 22, but the city has only received 16 buses so far.

As KRQE News 13 has reported, some of the buses have problems like cracking rear exterior panels and leaking axle hubs.

The city now says they are left with little choice but to start exploring other bus providers.

