City addresses issues with company responsible for ART buses

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is addressing more issues with the company that is supposed to provide the buses for the ART project.

The original deadline for BYD to send all 20 ART buses was Oct. 4.

The company extended the deadline to Feb. 22, but the city has only received 16 buses so far.

As KRQE News 13 has reported, some of the buses have problems like cracking rear exterior panels and leaking axle hubs.

The city now says they are left with little choice but to start exploring other bus providers.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s