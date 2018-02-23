Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

A warmer afternoon is ahead, but the winds will be cranking up out of the southwest today.

The strongest winds will be in southern New Mexico and along the central mountain chain. Wind gusts could reach 45-55 mph this afternoon and into the evening in these areas.

The focus for snow tonight will be across the San Juans of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. These areas could pick up 3-6″ of snow tonight into early tomorrow morning. Another weak disturbance will bring another shot of light to moderate snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. This second weather maker will add a few more inches with the focus for the best snow in southern Colorado.

Each of these weather disturbances will keep temperatures colder than average over the weekend with more bouts of wind each afternoon.