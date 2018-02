CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man needs your help catching a porch pirate.

Jeremy Fuentes posted his security footage to Facebook showing the thief in action.

Fuentes says a couple pulled up to his home in a black Chevy Silverado Tuesday evening.

The man walked up to the door, acted like he was knocking and then made off with their package.

The truck is damaged near the right rear tire. Fuentes says it appears there was a female in the passenger seat.

