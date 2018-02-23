BCSO identifies suspect in deputy-involved shooting

Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released more details about Tuesday’s shooting of a suspect in a stolen truck.

The sheriff says it started at about 10 a.m. on the CNM South Valley campus with reports of a man in a white truck being disruptive. Deputies quickly determined the truck was stolen.

They say when they tried to approach the truck, the driver, 28-year-old Adrian Chacon, took off. They say deputies used a maneuver that pinned the vehicle between a power pole and a concrete fence. That’s when the driver slammed on the gas trying to get free. When he couldn’t, he put it in reverse and slammed into a sergeant’s car.

That sergeant then opened fire. BCSO says he felt his life was in danger.

Sergeant Christopher Star has been with BCSO for 16 years. He’s on standard paid leave.

As for the suspect, Adrian Chacon, he was shot more than once. He remains in critical condition.

Chacon has a long history of arrests in Bernalillo county, including at least 13 bookings for charges ranging from car theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

