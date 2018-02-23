Anthony Mathis glad he stayed in Lobos cherry and silver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Mathis is having fun again, enjoying the game that put him in college. The Lobos junior nearly left the program when the school fired then-Coach Craig Neal and replaced him with Paul Weir. Weir convinced Mathis to stay. It couldn’t have worked out better for the 6-foot-3 guard from West Linn, Oregon.

Weir had plans for Mathis and everyone else on the team because Weir likes to use a lot of players during the game. Mathis saw very limited time under Neal, but his playing time and production has changed drastically under Weir. “I’m so grateful for coach Weir,” said Mathis. “It truly shows what kind of person he is. That can change a player tremendously.”

Mathis is averaging nearly 13 points per game and over 21 minutes of playing time per contest. “I was playing five or six minutes last year, the year before,” said Mathis. “I was so down on myself. He (Weir) just gave me all of that confidence back and he truly believes in me.” The Lobos were picked by Mountain West preseason media to finish ninth in the league.

They are currently in sole possession of fourth place with UNLV on their heels at fifth. The Lobos play the Rebels at Dreamstyle Arena Sunday at noon Mountain Time. The Lobos will be seeking a sweep. They beat the Rebels in Las Vegas in January. Anthony Mathis was a big part of the 85-81 victory. Mathis hit a pair of three point buckets down the stretch. One of those shots led to a four point play and was the difference in the game.