Alice In Wonderland performs Friday and Saturday at the KiMo Theater. A ballet adaptation of the classic story is perfect for the entire family.

Australian sensation ‘The Ten Tenors’ come to Popejoy Hall for a performance honoring some of the greatest voices in pop history.

And Bernalillo County invites you to ‘High Tea on the Bosque’ in celebration of Black History Month.

