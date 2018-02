ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a teen reported as a runaway has been found and is safe.

Police say 16-year-old Merrick Schafer was last seen Friday at 4:00 p.m., in her backyard in northeast Albuquerque.

Merrick’s mother says her daughter was seen jumping the fence.

Police now say Merrick has been found and is safe at home.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps