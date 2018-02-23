A super fun experiment at KRQE sets the stage for ABQ’s first-ever Super STEM fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first-ever Super STEM Saturday, a free experiment and demonstration fair showcasing the fun to be had with science, technology, engineering and math, is gearing up for this weekend.

On Friday, February 23rd, the Excellence in STEM Awards, a.k.a. the STEMYS, will take place. The STEMYS are designed to celebrate STEM education in New Mexico, recognizing students, teachers, schools, businesses and others who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to, and advocacy of, STEM learning.

Also this weekend, the first-ever Super STEM Saturday, a hands-on experiment and demonstration fair showcasing the fun you can have with science, technology, engineering and math will take place.

Nationally recognized “Science Bob” Pflugfelder will be headlining Super STEM Saturday with several exciting demonstrations. “Science Bob” is a regular guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Live with Kelly and the Dr. Oz Show.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Innovate ABQ (101 Broadway Blvd. NE.)

It is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit their website.