UNM’s executive vice president announces retirement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico announced Thursday that David Harris will retire by the end of 2018.

Harris is the executive vice president for administration, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

“After careful and detailed discussions with President Abdallah and incoming President Stokes, I wish to announce my intention to retire from my position at The University of New Mexico by the end of the year,” Harris said in a news release.

Harris has been at the university since 2004.

The change comes as the university prepares for its new president, Garnett Stokes, who takes office March 1.

