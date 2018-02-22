UNM Track and Field has good opening day at MW Indoor Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships saw the host team Lobos set an NCAA record in the Distance Medley Relay. The Lobos anchored by reigning NCAA mile champion Josh Kerr blazed their way to a time of 9.33.41. Utah State finished second in the event with a time of 9.34.61.

The race was very competitive until the last 60 yards. Kerr notched up his performance to another gear and dominated down the stretch, crossing the finish line alone. “You know I just went out and executed my plan as well as these guys all did,” said Kerr. “They ran amazing legs and made it easier for me. You know I may have run the glory leg, but these guys did all the hard work.”

The 11th ranked Lobo women’s track team finished second in the women’s DMR. Reigning NCAA Cross Country Champion Ednah Kurgat ran the anchor leg for the Lobos and could not hold on to the lead down the stretch. Boise State won the event with the fastest time in the country at 11.05.39. The Lobos time of 11.07.88 made it the two fastest times in the country. The Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships will run through Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.