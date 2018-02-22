UNM Baseball pile on the runs in home opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Runs were hard to come by when the Lobos opened the season on the road last week. It was a different story in their home opener Thursday night. The Lobos beat visiting Central Michigan 20-9 in game one of a four game series.

Hayden Schilling, Jeff Deimling and Conor Mang drove in 4 runs each as the Lobos set the tone from the opening inning. They scored 9 runs in the bottom of the first. The Lobos controlled the rest of the game. The only snag in the game was a delay that lasted about 15 minutes. With two outs in the top of the 9th the lights went out.

The problem was fixed and the game continued with Lobo pitcher Drew Gillespie getting the final out of the game and the win. The Lobos and Central Michigan play game two tomorrow at Santa Ana Star field. The game has a 6pm mountain time start.