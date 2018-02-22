State Police releases new recruitment video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are in big need of new recruits and they’re trying to get them in a unique way.

State Police have been struggling to keep officers with the current pay. They are now trying to entice people to join the force and want to make sure possible recruits have all the information they need to apply.

NMSP’s new video goes into all the steps needed, including what to wear, what’s on the test, and even how fit you need to be.

This year’s budget passed by lawmakers did include a pay raise for State Police officers.

