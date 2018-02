LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)–Police are investigating threats made towards Belen High School on social media.

Parents of Belen High School were notified of a two-hour delay due to “an immediate threat made on social media,” Thursday.

The school has stepped up police presence.

All other schools in the Belen district are on regular schedule at this time.

Parents will be updated with another message later today.

