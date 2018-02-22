Sheriff’s Office: Student detained in school bomb threat

KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) — San Juan County authorities say a 17-year-old Kirtland Central High School student is accused of making a bomb threat against the school.

The Sheriff’s Office says the male student was detained Wednesday at a juvenile center on suspicion of a felony charge of making a bomb square.

The office says the threat involved a handwritten note found in a school restroom and that the resulting investigation included interviews and handwriting samples.

According to the office, detectives obtained a confession from the student.