Security and technology company celebrates opening of Albuquerque office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque’s defense and energy industries continue to grow, global tech leaders are taking notice.

Thursday, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GAEMS) celebrated the official opening of its Albuquerque office at the University of New Mexico’s Lobo Rainforest building.

GAEMS is committed to national security and developing new weapons technology.

“General Atomics chose to be in Albuquerque because this is the nexus for certain emerging technologies that are really going to be tranformational,” GAEMS Director of Operations Robert Peterkin said.

The company says the proximity of Air Force research facilities in the state, coupled with the work being done at Sandia and Los Alamos National Labs made this an easy decision.

The new technology developed in Albuquerque will provide new ways to protect the nation and our servicemen and women.

