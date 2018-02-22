Sandoval County employee caught parking illegally

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 viewer sent photos of a Sandoval County employee parked between two clearly marked ‘no parking’ signs, one of the signs is labeled for emergency vehicles.

In a statement, Sandoval County Spokesperson Melissa Perez said:

Sandoval County takes accusations like these very seriously. Our employees are required to obey all traffic and parking laws, including no parking zones. Therefore, seeing these images is disappointing. Now that this incident has come to our attention, we will begin a full investigation and take appropriate steps to correct this matter. We apologize to the residents of Sandoval County for this unfortunate occurrence and thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

Sandoval County residents KRQE News 13 spoke with are not pleased with this park job.

“If I were to get caught doing that I’d be in big trouble. I guarantee you. But maybe if I was in a county car or something it’d be alright,” said Russell Franklin.

