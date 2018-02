ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Rio Grande High School are returning to class after being evacuated after reports of smoke.

According to a tweet from Albuquerque Public Schools Thursday, both the Albuquerque Fire Department and Albuquerque Police responded to the school and say the smoke could be due to a possible electrical issue.

There is no other information at this time.

Rio Grande HS students are returning to class. — APS (@ABQschools) February 22, 2018

Rio Grande HS is being evacuated due to reports of smoke — possibly an electrical issue. Fire Department and APS Police responding. @APS_PD @RGHSPrincipal — APS (@ABQschools) February 22, 2018

