LAS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)— Authorities are investigating a threat made to Los Lunas High Thursday.

The threat was posted on Snapchat last night.

Police confirm an investigation is underway but could not tell us if there will be an increased police presence at Los Lunas High Thursday.

KRQE News 13 reached out to high school officials but are waiting to hear back.

