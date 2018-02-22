Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 3 dead

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted in west Phoenix, leaving three men dead and the suspect critically wounded.

According to police, officers were called to the suspect’s home late Wednesday afternoon in response to a domestic violence dispute.

When officers arrived, police say, they were encountered by the suspect. He suffered a gunshot wound during the confrontation. No officers were injured.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says it was not clear whether an officer had shot him or he shot himself. He says police determined after arriving that three men had been shot presumably by a suspect at a nearby area.

The suspect and victims have not been identified.

Pfohl says it wasn’t clear how the suspect and victims might have known each other.