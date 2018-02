ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Authorities are responding to a homicide on the 1500 block of 2nd Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman had been shot and killed.

One person is in custody but it is unclear whether that person is a suspect.

No further details are available at this time, KRQE News 13 will update when more information is available.

