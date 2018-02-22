Mutilation and murder suspects appear in court

Related Coverage 3 suspects indicted in death of Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Two of the three suspects accused in the mutilation and murder of a man are expected back in court.

Mitchell Overhand, Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are accused of kidnapping a man in August and showing him a picture of his mutilated and dead friend John Soyka.

Smotherman and Overhand are expected in court Thursday for several motion hearings.

In both cases, the state is asking that computers be searched.

All other pending motions are expected to be heard in Smotherman’s case, including an emergency motion to dismiss.

Court documents show Overhand’s trial begins in two weeks.

