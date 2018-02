ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Mayor Tim Keller is scheduled to discuss issues facing the Animal Welfare Department later Thursday.

The city launched an investigation last year after employees claimed the Department suffered from “dysfunction, low morale, and ineffective leadership.”

The Inspector General found the Department violated the dangerous dog law by adopting out and not euthanizing animals that had been deemed dangerous.

KRQE News 13 will update with the mayor’s plans.

