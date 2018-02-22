Two more storm systems are headed toward New Mexico this weekend. The first storm will move in Friday afternoon. The best chance for snow will be found along the west facing slopes of the northern mountains. We could pick up 2 to 6 inches of new snow by Saturday morning. Here in the Albuquerque area we will see partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures by Saturday. Another smaller storm will move in for Sunday spreading light snow across the northern mountains.

Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery