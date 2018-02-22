Two more storm systems are headed toward New Mexico this weekend. The first storm will move in Friday afternoon. The best chance for snow will be found along the west facing slopes of the northern mountains. We could pick up 2 to 6 inches of new snow by Saturday morning. Here in the Albuquerque area we will see partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures by Saturday. Another smaller storm will move in for Sunday spreading light snow across the northern mountains.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event