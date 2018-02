ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A local high school team is being honored for their success on the field.

The Manzano High School football team will be presented with the Army National Guard National Ranking Trophy Thursday.

The Monarchs went undefeated and claimed the New Mexico 6A State Championship.

They are one of 50 schools across the country being honored on the MaxPreps Tour of Champions.

It’s Manzano’s first football title since the school opened up 1961.

