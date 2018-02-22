Man gets 18 years for fatal DWI crash in Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who killed three members of a family on their way home from a birthday party has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Caesar Chavez, 52, hit the family head when he crossed the center lane and plowed into a car on Lexco Road in Moriarty in April 2016.

Pablo Caldera, his 22-year-old daughter Jusalet, and her 18-month-old daughter Citaly were killed. The crash also sent Pablo’s wife, his other daughter and his two sons to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say Chavez was so drunk he didn’t even know what happened.

In September, Chavez plead guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges.

Judge Mercedes Murphy sentenced Chavez last week to 18 years. He faced 21 years.

According to the Mountain View Telegraph, before his sentence, he apologized and begged for forgiveness.

