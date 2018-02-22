Man gets 18 years for fatal DWI crash in Moriarty

By Published:

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who killed three members of a family on their way home from a birthday party has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Caesar Chavez, 52, hit the family head when he crossed the center lane and plowed into a car on Lexco Road in Moriarty in April 2016.

Pablo Caldera, his 22-year-old daughter Jusalet, and her 18-month-old daughter Citaly were killed. The crash also sent Pablo’s wife, his other daughter and his two sons to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say Chavez was so drunk he didn’t even know what happened.

In September, Chavez plead guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges.

Judge Mercedes Murphy sentenced Chavez last week to 18 years. He faced 21 years.

According to the Mountain View Telegraph, before his sentence, he apologized and begged for forgiveness.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s